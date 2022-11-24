K’Lavon Chaisson returns to practice

The Jaguars announced they have designated linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson to return from injured reserve. Chaisson practiced Wednesday.

The team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 12 after he injured his knee against the Texans.

Chaisson missed the past five games.

His return to practice opens a 21-day window for the Jaguars to activate Chaisson back to the 53-player roster before he reverts to the season-ending injured reserve list.

Chaisson, the 20th overall choice in 2020, has played only 31 defensive snaps this season. He has three tackles.

He played 31 of a possible 33 games in his first two seasons, missing two games last season, and made 50 tackles and two sacks.

