K’Lavon Chaisson calls himself the most valuable player in the draft

Quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the first LSU player selected in April’s draft, but one of his teammates thinks he’ll beat out Burrow and every other player in the draft in another category.

K’Lavon Chaisson met with the media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday and called himself the most valuable player in this year’s draft. Chaisson played on the edge of the LSU defense and recorded 6.5 sacks on the way to a national title last year, but he wasn’t making the case solely because of his pass rush skills.

Chaisson said, via multiple reporters, he can also drop in coverage and stop the run, which he compared to being able to speak three different languages as he explained why he feels he’s this year’s MVP. He feels that makes him able to fit into any defensive scheme. He had 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble to fill out the rest of the stat sheet.

Chaisson didn’t get a lot of time to show off those skills at LSU as a torn ACL kept him from playing in all but one game, but his play last year and the expectation of more good things to come has him widely expected to be a first-round pick in April.