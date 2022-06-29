The quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock resumes when training camp opens. The possibility of Baker Mayfield joining the fray still looms.

Linebacker K.J. Wright, who knows a thing or two about the Seahawks, has an opinion as to the best move for Seattle.

“I’ll tell you not Baker Mayfield,” Wright told I Am Athlete Tonight on SiriusXM. “Not Drew Lock. We ain’t gonna play those games. I’m team Geno all day.”

Wright, who played for the Seahawks while Smith served as the clear backup to Russell Wilson, explained the basis for his belief.

“Geno was good,” Wright said. “He was scout team quarterback. The dude has a cannon for an arm. He’s intellectual, you know, having those two-minute drills during practice throughout the week, the man can play. Just trust him, just trust Geno. And what I said was whoever you decide to be your starting quarterback, the other guy has got to leave. You cannot have both those guys in the building throughout the season. Because what’s gonna happen? Let’s say game three or four they’re not playing as well. What are the fans gonna do? . . ‘Put the backup in.’ And so to hell with all that, whoever’s the starting quarterback, the other guy, you’ve got to trade him or cut him.”

Smith played well last year after Wilson suffered a finger injury. And it feels as if coach Pete Carroll would like nothing more than to show that he can be competitive with the former understudy to Wilson, who forced his way out after a couple of seasons of frustration.

The expectations are low, both for Smith and the Seahawks. That could be a key ingredient in what could become a surprisingly good season.

K.J. Wright thinks the Seahawks should go with Geno Smith at quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk