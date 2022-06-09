K.J. Wright: Super Bowl 49 ‘really hurt’ Seahawks’ chemistry and trust

Seahawks fans will be debating that wretched Super Bowl 49 goal line playcall until the end of time.

Count K.J. Wright on the side of those who believe that they should have run the ball with Marshawn Lynch rather than thrown it. Here’s Wright talking about the interception that tore the Legion of Boom era Seahawks teams apart and ended what should have been a new dynasty in the NFL.

“You know why.” -KJ Wright on why the LOB era couldn’t last. Part two of this conversation tomorrow at 9am. pic.twitter.com/LS5Z40LxcB — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports Station (@TheMikeSalk) June 9, 2022

