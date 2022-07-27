Breaking News:

Biden administration offers Russia a deal to bring home Brittney Griner

K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire with Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • K.J. Wright
    K.J. Wright
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

K.J. Wright is signing a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks and will retire with his former team. A fourth-round draft pick in 2011, Wright became an integral if underrated part of their all-time great defensive units.

Wright went on to play 144 games in a Seahawks uniform for the next 10 years, racking up 941 combined tackles, a Pro Bowl appearance and one Super Bowl victory. He spent the 2021 NFL season playing for the Raiders. His former position has been taken by 2020 first-round draft pick Jordyn Brooks.

Wright is the second Seattle legend to retire in as many days. Running back Chris Carson was also forced to retire yesterday due to a neck injury.

Related

Seahawks sign 3 players to roster to start 2022 training camp

Recommended Stories