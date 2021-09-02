K.J. Wright signing one-year deal with the Raiders

Former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to a report by Josina Anderson at ESPN.

It’s a reunion of sorts for Wright, who previously worked with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley when he held the same position in Seattle.

Wright played the first 10 years of his career playing for the Seahawks. In 144 games, he totaled 941 combined tackles, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions. He was recently named to the NFL Top 100 list for the first time in his career.

While he was a popular player and he will be missed, Seattle should be fine at linebacker without Wright. Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks are capable starters and this preseason proved they have strong backups with Cody Barton and Nick Bellore.

