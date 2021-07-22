K.J. Wright says Seahawks waiting until training camp to re-sign him originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Heading into NFL free agency, longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright thought he'd re-sign with the franchise and prepare for the 2021 season.

Instead, he remains unsigned with training camp beginning in a matter of weeks, despite a bounceback 2020 campaign where he notched 82 tackles (56 solo), two sacks, one interception, and tied Jamal Adams with a team-high 11 tackles for loss in 2020.

The 31-year old, 2011 fourth-round pick, was asked about returning to Seattle in a recent radio appearance.

"Yes, there is a chance," Wright told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "There is a chance, and I'm not closing the door on Seattle. Going into free agency, I thought it'd be a no-brainer, but they're going to wait until training camp, so we'll see."

In late May 2021, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the “door is still open,” for Wright’s return: "K.J. is OK at the point, he’s doing fine and if we get a chance to call on him, we’ll go after it and see if we can put something together," added Carroll during OTAs.

Bobby Wagner has also expressed his desire for Wright to return for a Super Bowl run in 2021. He and Wright have started over 100 games with each other and have kept in contact throughout the free agency process, per Wagner's comments in June.

“I have conversations with him,” Wagner said. “I think he's kind of waiting for the right opportunity, and I know he'll get it because he deserves it...

"To have a guy that's coming off probably one of his best seasons that he's had, it would be a shame if he didn't end up on a team that he wanted to be on."

Regardless if he dawns the blue and green in 2021, Wright told Sirius XM he valued his time in the Emerald City.

"No matter what happens, my career in Seattle was just unforgettable," Wright said. "Ten years -- had a lot of fun, got a Super Bowl, got a Pro Bowl, Seahawks Man of The Year. I did a lot of good stuff in that jersey. And so, hopefully, one day, they put me up in the Ring of Honor. We'll see.

"But yeah, no matter what happens, just playing with Bobby and the Legion of Boom, those guys, that's going to be historical. And I'm just thankful that I could be part of it. So we'll see if I go back to Seattle, that'd be nice. If not, you know, I'm forever thankful."

Wright remains one of the NFL's top unsigned players but also does not want to take a discount. Perhaps Seattle is waiting to ink Jamal Adams to an extension before offering anything to Wright, especially with former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks poised to take over his spot.