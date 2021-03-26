K.J. Wright says Dallas Cowboys are one of his ‘dream teams’

Lindsey Wisniewski
·2 min read
K.J. Wright says Dallas Cowboys are one of his ‘dream teams’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s been nine days since the new league year began for all 32 NFL teams, meaning agents or players could begin negotiating signings for the 2021 season.

Seattle has been aggressive so far, re-signing Carlos Dunlap, bringing in Kerry Hyder and Ahkello Witherspoon, giving Russell Wilson more protection by trading for Gabe Jackson, and another offensive weapon in tight end Gerald Everett.

The Seahawks have retained free agents Poona Ford, Nick Bellore, Ethan Pocic, Benson Mayowa, Jordan Simmons, and Cedric Ogbuehi.

But a decision on bringing back Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright still looms. Wright, the longest-tenured Seattle player, entered free agency last Wednesday and remains one of the top free agents on the market.  

All has been quiet on the Wright front so far, and it’s beginning to feel more and more unlikely that he will wear a Seahawks uniform next season.

In an interview with Mark Fisher of CowboysSI.com, Wright said he hasn’t closed the door on a return to Seattle just yet.

"I haven't made any decisions yet,'' Wright said. "But it's a big one - and I'm looking forward to the future.''

A potential landing spot for the 2016 Pro Bowler could be in the Lone Star State. Wright praised the leadership of his former defensive coordinator in Seattle, Dan Quinn, who was hired under head coach Mike McCarthy in January.

He also said mentioned Dallas has been one of his “dream” destinations.

"Dallas has certainly always been on my list of 'dream teams,''' Wright said. "With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it's one of the teams I fit in with.''

The 31-year-old has started 140 games in 10 seasons for Seattle. Over his career, Wright has 941 tackles, six interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and 54 pass breakups.

Wright is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career. The fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2011 recorded 82 tackles (56 solo), two sacks, one interception, and tied Jamal Adams with a team-high 11 tackles for loss in 2020.

But he made it clear in February, he wouldn’t take a hometown discount to return to Seattle.  

"I do way too much on the football field to take a discount," Wright said, via ESPN. "It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you've got to compensate your guys that are making plays. ... I have a family and I'm trying to set up long, long-term success for my family."

If the Seahawks aren't able to bring Wright back in free agency, expect 2020 first-round pick Jordyn Brooks to make the jump in Year 2 as a starter.

