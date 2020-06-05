Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said Thursday in an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

“Health is good. I’m ahead of schedule of where I need to be and if there’s a football season I plan on being out there game one,” Wright said.

Seahawks G.M. John Schneider revealed during the NFL Draft weekend that Wright had had surgery after the season.

“K.J. just had surgery. He’s rehabbing from his surgery,” Schneider said in April. “I’m not sure of the timeline on when he’s going to be back. Hopefully, he makes it back on time, and we’ll see how it goes. It’s just a weird offseason. I mean for everybody, but especially for guys that have had offseason surgery.”

All three projected starting linebackers for Seattle – Wright, Bobby Wagner and Bruce Irvin – have been in the league since at least 2012 and will all play the upcoming season at over 30 years of age. Wright and Irvin are only under contract through the upcoming year. The Seahawks used their first round pick to take Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who could eventually be the long-term replacement for Wright.

Wright, 30, has started 124 games in his nine seasons for Seattle.

K.J. Wright says he is ahead of schedule is recovery from shoulder surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk