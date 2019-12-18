K.J. Wright: NFL needs to ‘look way more into’ legalizing marijuana

K.J. Wright said he heard about Josh Gordon's suspension on Monday afternoon just like the rest of us. The Seahawks linebacker shared a similar surprise that Pete Carroll expressed to reporters shortly after the news broke.

"I was upset," Wright said at his locker on Wednesday. "I was hurt to see this thing to control him like that. It's pretty sad. I just hope he can get help and find help. It's obviously bigger than football. Hopefully whatever direction he goes, he's surrounded by good people and good help."

Gordon's suspension, although it was both PED-related in addition to substance abuse, sparked a conversation about the potential of legalizing marijuana in the NFL (Gordon had been suspended for marijuana use several times before).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This dialogue has been going on for years now, but it recently gained some steam as Major League Baseball announced on Dec. 12 that weed was going to be removed from the league's list of banned substances.

Wright called MLB's decision a step in the right direction that will hopefully lead to action from the NFL.

"I think they need to look way more into it," the linebacker said. "Obviously the old mentality of marijuana – that it's just terrible for your and just does bad stuff for you – I think they need to take a look into it. I don't know why it's still a rule."

Bobby Wagner put things even simpler.

"Is it legalized in Seattle? There it is," Wagner said, referencing that Washington is one of 11 states where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

Story continues

The current construct of the NFL's rules against marijuana are bizarre. Players can only be tested for weed only once each year, and that test comes between late April and early August. In other words, guys know when the test is coming and thus, when to avoid smoking. Once a player has passed the test, he knows he's good for the rest of the year and can smoke to his heart's desire.

It's widely understood that a healthy population of NFL players smoke marijuana, many as a way to deal with the aches and pains that come with playing professional football. Retired defensive end Chris Long told the Washington Post back in May that he smoked while he was in the league. Percy Harvin shared with Bleacher Report that he was high in every single game he played as a way to combat his anxiety.

Beyond being legal in several states, the most notable argument for the NFL allowing marijuana use is that it's not a performance-enhancing drug.

"With the whole PED thing, it's about getting a competitive advantage," Wright said. "We know things give you a competitive advantage. I don't think marijuana gives you an advantage."

This will likely be a hot topic during negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA for the next collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The current CBA expires following the 2020 season.

Wright explained that the revenue share between players and owners will be the top priority, but legalizing marijuana might not be too far down on the list.

"I think that's something we can definitely talk about in the near future," Wright said. "In my personal opinion, it's not as bad as people make it out to be."

K.J. Wright: NFL needs to look way more into legalizing marijuana originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest