K.J. Wright: I gave everything to this game, I’m on empty right now

K.J. Wright, the linebacker who signed a one-day contract to retire with the Seahawks this week, says he’s done everything he’s capable of doing in the game of football.

“I gave this game every ounce I had in my body. I gave it my heart and my soul. I put my body on the line. I made sacrifices in my personal life. It’s safe to say, I’m on empty right now,” Wright said, via the Associated Press.

After playing his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seahawks, Wright played last year with the Raiders. But his family stayed in Seattle while he went to Las Vegas, and he said he still feels like a Seahawk at heart. In fact, he said he may attend every Seahawks home game this year, but instead of being on the field he’ll be “in the suite sipping on tequila.”

“I want to take this fall to enjoy life, to enjoy myself, enjoy my family,” Wright said. “And I know at the end of the day, when I do get ready, I want to come and serve this organization. And not in coaching. Let’s just get it understood, not in coaching. But I want to serve this organization.”

Wright served the organization well as a player, will serve the organization this year as a fan, and some day may serve the organization in a front office capacity.

