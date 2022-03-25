K. J. Wright discusses free agency from players' perspective

Reuters Videos

STORY: This Japanese dancer is behind recent K-pop hit moves20-year-old Reina Kaneko has choreographed for top groups GOT the Beat and NCT 127(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) DANCER AND CHOREOGRAPHER, REINA KANEKO, SAYING: "The Korean boy bands are so big and choreographing for them was well over the pressure I could take. But I tried to put everything I've got into the choreograph. Also if I was going to choreograph for an artist, I wanted to produce a choreography where they would outshine others."Kaneko is known online as ReiNaShe began dance lessons at five years old(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) DANCER AND CHOREOGRAPHER, REINA KANEKO, SAYING: "When I hear nice songs I just dance to it naturally or take note of the song to use it for my choreography. I go to these clothing stores to always be on the lookout for inspiration."