K. J. Wright discusses free agency from players' perspective
Linebacker K. J. Wright discusses the process of going through free agency as an NFL player. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A look at the breakdown of DB A.J. Moore's contract with the Titans, which includes two void years.
Deshaun Watson hasn't met his new teammates, and once he arrives there will time for conversations, maybe even tough ones. “We’ve kind of just got to get a feel for him,” Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II said Wednesday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who is still facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, was acquired last week by Cleveland in a stunning trade from Texans.
To change rules in the NFL requires the votes of at least 24 of the 32 teams. And that’s not a level of consensus that’s easy to achieve — even when everyone agrees that a rule is flawed. And so the NFL’s overtime rules may stay the same this season, not because everyone thinks they’re [more]
Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe is the latest addition to the Seahawks roster. The Seahawks announced on Thursday that Iyiegbuniwe has signed with the team. No terms of the deal have been announced. Iyiegbuniwe comes to Seattle from Chicago, where he played for Seahawks assistant head coach and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai. After signing with [more]
In 2017, the Browns traded for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. The Browns got a second-round pick for their trouble, since they were taking a $16 million guaranteed salary away from Houston’s books. Five years later, the Browns may need to apply similar creativity to the $18.8 million guaranteed salary owed to quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even [more]
Marcus Mariota will no longer be No. 8. With the Atlanta Falcons, the Oregon legend is making a change.
Andrew Whitworth shared a story about Matthew Stafford holding himself accountable last season, showing great leadership
Eagles legend Nick Foles seems to be ticketed for yet another new NFL home after the Bears signed Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal. By Reuben Frank
In a new mock from Draft Wire, the Falcons trade up to the No. 1 overall pick and select their next franchise QB.
Tyreek Hill has left the AFC West!
Rob Gronkowski has not returned to the Buccaneers yet. Will he play in the 2022 season? Here's the latest update from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
Recently, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team will do everything it can to keep receiver DK Metcalf. That ultimately may not be enough. From the contracts given by the Chargers to Mike Williams, by the Raiders to Davante Adams, and by the Dolphins to Tyreek Hill, the market recently has gone haywire. And those [more]
The 49ers will be Trey Lance's team next season.
Here's how the experts graded the Colts' trade for QB Matt Ryan.
A three-time captain, Jarrad Davis was known as one of Detroit Lions' hardest workers and most punishing hitters, but was a liability in pass coverage
The Packers lose another one to the Vikings
The Cheetah thinks the Chiefs still will be a successful team, even without him.
Longtime Colts insider Mike Chappell dropped some good information on Carson Wentz's one season in Indianapolis on the "Al Galdi Podcast."
Pittsburgh goes up and gets their QB in this new mock draft.