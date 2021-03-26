Linebacker K.J. Wright is one of the top remaining free agents. He ranks 66th on PFT’s top-100 list and is one of only 17 players uncommitted to a team for 2021.

Wright told Mike Fisher of SI.com that he would love to play for the Cowboys.

“Dallas has certainly always been on my list of ‘dream teams,”’ Wright said. “With coach Dan Quinn there, and with other aspects of that team and that defense, I do think it’s one of the teams I fit in with.”

The Cowboys have some questions at linebacker: Sean Lee is a free agent and perhaps eyeing retirement; Leighton Vander Esch has missed 13 games over the past two seasons and has a history of neck injuries; and Jaylon Smith is coming off a so-so season in 2020.

Quinn, the team’s new defensive coordinator, already has recruited a pair of his former Falcons defenders in Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee. Wright calls Quinn a “defensive mastermind.”

Wright, 31, started 140 games in 10 seasons in Seattle, making the Pro Bowl in 2016. He has 941 tackles, six interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and 54 pass breakups in his career.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Wright told Fisher. “But it’s a big one, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

K.J. Wright has Cowboys on his list of “dream teams” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk