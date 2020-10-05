K.J. Wright on big game in Seahawks win against Dolphins: ‘I look excellent’

K.J. Wright on big game against Dolphins: ‘I look excellent’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was everywhere on Sunday.

He blew up a pair of screen passes, posted eight tackles, forced a fumble and broke up three passes in the Seahawks 31-23 win over the Dolphins in Week 4.

Through four games, Wright is second on the team with 24 tackles as he continues to be a consistent presence in Seattle’s defense.

“He's playing really good football,” Pete Carroll said Sunday. “He shows you what instinct and savvy is all about. It's just remarkable and obvious that he's making plays on the other side of the field because he sees it happening, and he's making plays way in the back field on the screens and things, and it's really hard to get him on any of that stuff. That's experience, and he's just a great ball player.”

Wright is kicking himself a bit because his big day could have been even more productive. He got two hands on all three of his pass breakups but failed to haul in any of them for an interception.

“You know, I gotta catch 'em, but you know, we have, what, 14 more games? 12 more games? I'm going to get 'em,” Wright said. “I'm going to get 'em. My goal is to get five this year, so I'm going to make it up. It's all good.”

Wright, now in Year 10 with the Seahawks, has a case at being one of the franchise’s most underappreciated players of all-time. Part of that has to do with playing side-by-side with Bobby Wagner for most of his career. Wagner, a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer, understandably steals a bulk of the national spotlight. But Wright continues to be just as dependable.

He’s as durable as he is productive. Outside of 2018, Wright had never missed more than three games in a season.

“I believe that when I look back at my career I'm going to be very happy,” Wright said. “I believe in my tenth year, to look the way I'm looking, I'm truly thankful."

Sunday stood as a step in the right direction for the Seahawks defense. After a historically bad start from a pass defense standpoint, Seattle tightened things up a bit against Miami. The Seahawks held the Dolphins to five field goals until the final minutes of the game. Better yet, Seattle only allowed two explosive plays.

“We didn't get those long balls that we were seeing in the first three weeks. So I was tremendously happy with that,” Wright said. “This was a really good start to showing how good this defense can be, and we just gotta come out, build off of this game, build off of this win and go do it again next week.”

Next up for the Seahawks is a Week 5 primetime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on “Sunday Night Football.” Seattle is 4-0 for the first time since its Super Bowl-winning season in 2013. However, that group lost its fifth game.

That means a 5-0 start would be uncharted territory for the Seahawks.

“When we're able to bring both of those together, just offense and defense balling, we're going to be really hard to beat,” Wright said. “We're going to take it one game at a time. I know it's early. I know it's fun, but our mission is still to win the west and we haven't played any of those guys yet. Long season. We got a tough schedule, so we just gotta make sure we take it one game at a time and finish.”