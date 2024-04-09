K.J. Osborn thanks Vikings fans on social media

The Vikings are looking at drafting a wide receiver in this month’s draft after losing K.J. Osborn in free agency to the Patriots. The former Viking receiver saw his role and fandom grow in recent years and it is something that made him want to give fans the proper thanks they deserve.

A Dream Come True, Thank You Minnesota 💜 pic.twitter.com/QztsswiDlP — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) April 8, 2024

Osborn had mild expectations after being drafted in the fifth round out of Miami in 2019. He became a reliable receiver for the team and Kirk Cousins. Osborn was a part of some big plays and was a target that Cousins would go to when he needed a first down or critical play to be made.

He signed for one year, $4 million, on a prove-it deal with the Patriots. He heads to the northeast with 158 receptions, 1,845 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns. The receiver room is thin in New England, so if Vikings fans decide to follow his season there, they could see more impressive numbers than usual.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire