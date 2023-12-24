K.J. Osborn gives Vikings early second-half lead

K.J. Osborn decided it was his turn to get in on the action. Quarterback Nick Mullens found Osborn wide open in the back of the end zone as the Minnesota Vikings took a 21-17 lead early in the second half against the Detroit Lions.

This was set up by another beautiful shot play down the field as Osborn ran past Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey on a well-run post route to the middle of the field.

The aggressiveness that Kevin O’Connell is known for has been awakened early this half despite the two first-half interceptions from Mullens. Detroit continues to key in on the run game leaving the corners outside in one-on-one matchups and Minnesota exploited that early.

With the lead in hand, the Vikings are in the driver’s seat as they continue to battle with the current leaders of the NFC North, the Lions.

