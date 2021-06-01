K.J. Hamler tweaks hamstring; Baron Browning has lower leg injury

Broncos receiver K.J. Hamler was held out of the team’s organized team activities Tuesday. Hamler tweaked his hamstring.

“We’re being very cautious with that,” coach Vic Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website.

Hamler, a second-round choice in 2020, made 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season.

“KJ’s doing good,” Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy said, via Luke Patterson of SI.com. “I feel like he’s gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger. He’s being more confident in knowing all of the plays. I feel like he’s been doing good this year. Just progressing each and every day.”

Rookie linebacker Baron Browning has a lower leg injury that will keep him out of the team’s OTAs this week.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles had a “family issue” that kept him out Tuesday.

