K.J. Duff talks recruiting, injury and a hospital visit from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano

K.J. Duff has had a busy summer, and it could be picking up in the next few weeks before the start of his junior season and training camp.

Duff is a class of 2024 prospect at Long Island powerhouse St. Anthony’s (Millville, N.Y.). The 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver is one of the top prospects in the region.

He currently has Power Five offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia. In addition, he has been offered by UConn, UMass and Temple.

Duff was offered by Rutgers in January. He is a priority recruit for Rutgers football in the class of 2024. The current Rutgers football recruiting class boasts several commits from Long Island including Holy Trinity three-star wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite.

Rutgers is also recruiting another 2024 prospect from Holy Trinity in Nick Parisi, a linebacker.

While participating in a camp at Rutgers this summer, Duff broke his finger. The injury has slowed things down a bit for him this summer, including impacting his recruitment.

Check out what K.J. Duff had to say about his injury, his recruitment and a very meaningful visit from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano!

K.J. Duff on how recruiting is going this summer

“Recruiting has slowed down. I didn’t get to a few camps that I wanted to hit because of some injuries. I plan to take a few visits at the end of the month.”

K.J. Duff on his plans for this summer

“Looking to go to Boston College. And possible trips back to Rutgers and Maryland.”

K.J. Duff on his relationship with Rutgers football

“Definitely still one of my top schools. I really love the coaching staff over there. I actually got injured at Rutgers and when I was waiting in the ER coach Schiano and his wife stopped by to check up on me.”

K.J. Duff on getting a visit from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano after his injury

“For the head coach to come out and visit me in the hospital meant a lot. Shows they definitely care.”

K.J. Duff on other Long Island players committing to Rutgers football

Story continues

“It could possibly have an impact on my decision, but right now all options are open.”

K.J. Duff on where things stand with Maryland

“It’s been good. Another one of my top schools. I’m excited to take another visit back down there”

K.J. Duff on what other programs are upping their communication in his recruitment

“Within the last couple days, Virginia Tech and Boston College have been showing interest.”

1

1