K.J. Choi makes PGA Tour Champions history at Pebble Beach

K.J. Choi backed up his second-round 68 with another 68 on Sunday and went on to win the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach by two shots at 13 under. He is the first South Korean to win on the PGA Tour Champions.

It’s his first win on the Champions circuit and his first win anywhere since he claimed the 2012 CJ Invitational on the Asian Tour, an event he hosts in Korea. Prior to that, he won the 2011 Players Championship in a playoff over David Toms.

Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka also closed with final-round 68s but finished tied for second at 11 under. Scott Dunlap had the best final round, posting a 6-under 66. He finished solo fourth at 10 under.

The Pure Insurance was played on two golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Resort and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The tournament featured participants from First Tee chapters around the country, who were paired with a Champions tour players for the week.

Colin Vineberg shot 23 under after scores of 64-64-65 to finish as low boys junior golfer. Sydney Craven finished 26 under after going 65-61-64 over the three days to finish as the low girls junior.

List

These are the top 20 money winners in PGA Tour Champions history