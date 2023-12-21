K.J. Bolden details why he flipped from Florida State to Georgia

The first day of the early signing period was filled with plenty of intrigue and more flips than the dolphin show at SeaWorld. Among those flips was K.J. Bolden, who de-committed from Florida State to sign with Georgia.

Bolden, a five-star athlete, is coming off a sensational senior season for Buford High School (Buford, Georgia). Capable of playing as a safety or a wide receiver at the next level, Bolden is a unique athlete who tests off the charts in terms of his metrics.

He had an impressive 30 catches for 663 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall for Buford. Bolden is a consensus five-star recruit and the top safety in the country.

He told Georgia recruiting insider Jeff Sentell that his decision to flip to Georgia from Florida State came down to his goal of being in the NFL.

“My decision came down to just the place I felt like could get me to the ultimate goal of playing in the NFL. It’s not about NIL, the facilities,” Bolden said following his signing announcement. “It’s about relationships, development. I prayed with my family…I’m going to start my future off by staying home.”

5-star KJ Bolden is now a ‘Dawg. He details why. pic.twitter.com/nLaDnGQZmq — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) December 20, 2023

There is lots of good stuff on Sentell’s timeline about Bolden, including some analysis of the player as a prospect.

Bolden’s teammate at Buford, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, did a recent flip himself. Following a weekend official visit to Nebraska, Raiola flipped to the Cornhuskers after being a Georgia commit.

