K.C. Chiefs top Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl nail-biter: CBS News Flash Feb. 13, 2023

Purdue controlled the game most the way, but never could extend the lead. Purdue could never pull away, and Northwestern wouldn't go away, and the #1 Boilermakers have the court stormed on them for the second time in three games, falling to the Wildcats 64-58. It was a rough night for the Boilermakers, turning the ball over five times in the last 3 minutes, leading ro a 12-1 Wildcat run thanks to a barrage of Chase Audige jump shots.