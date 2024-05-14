K.C. Chiefs to host Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of 2024 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (R) has a 3-1 career record against the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, the league announced Tuesday.

The AFC foes, who met in two of the last three conference title games, will play again at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. It will air on CBS.

The Bengals and Chiefs have met five times over the last three seasons, with Mahomes and Burrow involved in four of those matchups. The Bengals are 3-1 against the Chiefs in the games Burrow played.

All of those matchups were decided by just three points. The Bengals and Chiefs split (1-1) their AFC Championship games during that span.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals 25-17 in their last game Dec. 31 in Kansas City. Burrow, who sustained a wrist injury on Nov. 27, did not play.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to wins in his last two meetings with the Cincinnati Bengals. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI

Full NFL schedules will be revealed at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network.

The NFL revealed several other 2024 contests earllier this off-season. On Monday, the NFL announced that the Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 5 in Kansas City. That game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Later Monday, the league said the Cleveland Browns will host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 8 in Cleveland. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will make his Fox broadcasting debut then.

The NFL also announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

Head coach Andy Reid led the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship game. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium in London, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will play games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium there. The Carolina Panthers will play at Allianz Arena in Munich. Dates and opponents for those games will be announced later.

A two-hour schedule release edition of "Good Morning America" will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network. Specific details for the international series games will be revealed.