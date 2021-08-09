JZZ Technologies, Inc. Expands Management Team with Addition of Deirdrea Renwick as Chief Financial Officer

Deirdrea Renwick brings a wealth of financial experience to JZZ Technologies, Inc. to help the company structure initiatives as it ramps up revenues

$JZZI - JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Calverton, New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to expand its management team and board, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is adding key personnel to aid the company with its major expansion plans. The first in a series of prominent appointments is Deirdrea Renwick to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately.

In her more than 25 years of working in the financial field, Ms. Renwick has acted as the accountant, controller, and CFO for a broad group of companies and industries. She has also implemented marketing and advertising strategies for various types of industries ranging from non-profits to manufacturing, retail, service industries, and automotive. Her guidance has been instrumental in leading and managing these organizations' finances, corporate strategies, and their ability to succeed in different environments.

Ms. Renwick was the former Treasurer for the Fair Harbor Fire District and the Treasurer and Secretary for the Great River Fire District in New York. She has managed contracts with National Advertising firms in her capacity as CFO and acted as sales manager, controller, and CFO for distribution centers in New York. In 1995 she founded Gott Management to better serve a diverse client base with complete financial services locally in Long Island and the five Burroughs of New York. That practice was expanded widely to include services in everything from bookkeeping and accounting to financial management services locally and in North Carolina, Michigan, Connecticut, Maryland, California, and New Jersey.

"We have been making tremendous progress as a company, and our initiatives have reached a point where we require a skilled and capable professional like Deirdrea Renwick to guide financial strategy and reporting," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc.

"Ms. Renwick has an impressive background in helping companies and organizations to grow, launch products, and build within their market space. She brings many diverse talents to the table, along with a fantastic work ethic. Her experience will be critical as we expand our digital properties and other ventures, particularly in structuring deals, acquisitions, and further funding the company. We are fortunate to have Deirdrea Renwick joining JZZ Technologies Inc. to help guide our team in her role as CFO."

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps ( activelifestylemedia.com ), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/

