J'Vonne Hadley expanding game in a hurry for CU Buffs men's basketball

Jan. 25—SEATTLE — The evolution of J'Vonne Hadley hasn't simply been about adventuring more frequently beyond the paint. Although that certainly has played a big part in his recent surge.

For Hadley, his transformation has been as much about adopting a mindset that he is much more than a blue collar, crafty post player who gets things done inside despite taking a 6-foot-6 frame into the interior.

That newfound versatility was on display yet again on Wednesday. Returning from a one-game absence due to a knee injury, Hadley scored a CU career-high 24 points as the Colorado men's basketball team picked up its first win in a true road game this season by topping Washington 98-81.

Winners of four games in a row, the Buffaloes will seek a road sweep in their final Pac-12 Conference trip through Washington when they visit Washington State on Saturday afternoon (3 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

"J'Vonne is really concentrating on his perimeter game," CU head coach Tad Boyle said. "He's really worked on his 3-point shooting. He's really worked on his ball-handling. We want that. When we say the guards down at this end (at practice), the bigs down here, he doesn't go with the bigs anymore. He doesn't want to. And I get that. But the one thing he can't forget is that he's pretty darn good down there. That's part of his game, too. He's a true inside-outside guy."

Hadley scored 14 of his 24 points after halftime at UW despite taking a shot to his nose late in the first half that was set for further testing following Wednesday's victory. Hadley finished 8-for-10 from the floor, tying his CU career high for made field goals, and 7-for-8 at the free throw line. His lone turnover was his first in three games and just his fourth in the past eight games.

Hadley also knocked down his only 3-point attempt, continuing a sudden long-range surge that began at the start of Pac-12 play. After attempting just one 3-pointer in 22 games last year in his first season at CU, Hadley was 0-for-5 this season on 3-pointers before knocking down his first shot from long range at the Division I level since he made one during his freshman season at Northeastern.

Since then, Hadley has been money from the arc, with his 3-pointer during Wednesday's win giving him an 8-for-13 mark (.615) in his past eight games. His effort at the free throw line at UW improved Hadley's season percentage to .832.

"Everybody is healthy, everybody is feeling good, so hopefully we can all just stay healthy and be the team we're meant to be," Hadley said. "You get that first (road win), it feels good and stuff but you can't be satisfied. We're going to rest and go on to Washington State right away."

With the win at UW, the Buffs became the first Pac-12 team to reach six conference victories going into league play on Thursday night. CU did a commendable job of guarding the 3-point line against a UW squad that has struggled from long range, holding the Huskies to a 5-for-19 mark. But UW finished at .541 overall with a .667 mark on 2-pointers. That inside vulnerability will be put to the test at Washington State.

"I thought we guarded the 3-point line but we didn't guard the ball well, and our ball-screen defense wasn't good enough," Boyle said. "We gave up 54%, 81 points. But that goes to show you Washington is a talented team offensively."