Juzang making the most of his opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – Johnny Juzang has been waiting two years for a chance like this. Last night in Utah’s 12th straight loss at Golden State, Juzang scored 22 of his career-high 27 points in a career-high 33 minutes against the Warriors.

“My teammates found me early,” Juzang said. “I’ve been doing a lot of good prep work every day with the staff. I just got it rolling early and found a rhythm.”

And what a rhythm it was. Juzang was 7 for 8 from 3-point range, 9 of 12 from the field, in one of the best shooting performances by any Jazz player this season.

“I’m very proud of the work that Johnny has done,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “He hasn’t gotten a ton of credit the last two years because he hasn’t gotten as much time with us as maybe he’s wanted. But he’s stayed ready. He’s put the work in. So it’s always nice to see a night like tonight where the work pays off.”

“All minutes are good minutes,” Juzang said. “So any opportunity to get better, to play the game is a great opportunity.”

Juzang went undrafted out of UCLA, and spent most of the past two years with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League. While first round picks Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh have received more attention and more playing time, Juzang says he is building chemistry with these young guys despite being on the second longest losing streak in Utah Jazz history.

“Obviously the last few games been a little rough,” Juzang said. “But through that, we’re talking to each other connecting and trying to get on the same page so we can keep improving.”

With just four games left, there’s no question what the team’s goal is.

“Get a win,” Juzang said with a smile.

The Jazz will wrap up the season this week with two games at home against Denver Tuesday and Houston Thursday, before playing at the Clippers Friday and the Warriors Sunday.

