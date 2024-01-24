Juwuane Sandridge named head football coach at South Hagerstown

Juwuane Sandridge has been named the head football coach at South Hagerstown High School.

The announcement was made by South athletic director Dwayne Freeman in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Sandridge, who works as a student intervention specialist at E. Russell Hicks Middle School, has been a member of the Rebels’ football staff since 2018. He served as the wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach in 2023 to replace Dave Lawrence, who resigned two games into the season.

South Hagerstown interim coach Juwuane Sandridge looks on during the Rebels' 35-15 win over Tuscarora on Sept. 14, 2023.

Under Sandridge, South went 5-3 to finish with a 5-5 record.

He then was selected to become the school’s ninth head coach since the football program started in 1957.

“Sandridge was one of six highly qualified candidates who went through an extensive interview process with a five-member selection committee,” Freeman said in the release. “In addition to being interviewed by the committee, each candidate also submitted a document outlining their plan to lead the football program and positively impact our student athletes. At the end of the process, committee members scored each candidate and selected Coach Sandridge to lead the program forward.

“Coach Sandridge has shared that his mission is to use the game of football to teach young men to be successful at home, in the classroom, in the community and in life after football,” Freeman continued. “I’m looking forward to working with him as he begins his tenure as South Hagerstown’s head football coach.”

Juwuane Sandridge

Sandridge said that discipline, both on and off the field, is the key to success.

“A lack of discipline will never be tolerated on our team,” he said. “I have two simple rules that the team will follow: ‘Be a good person’ and ‘Do what is right.’ Those rules, when applied to life and football, will lead a person to become a disciplined football player, and more importantly, a disciplined person off the field. It is very important to me as a coach that I am guiding young men to be good people as well as good football players.”

Sandridge has coached football at three other local high schools. He was the head coach at Saint James for two seasons (2011-12) and also served as an assistant there. He then had stints as the offensive coordinator at both North Hagerstown and Mercersburg Academy.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: South Hagerstown names Juwuane Sandridge head football coach