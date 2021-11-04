Juwann Winfree’s debut might cause him to stick around in the NFL

The Colorado Buffaloes don’t have a ton of players in the NFL but the ones they do have are popping up more and more.

When the season began, we examined the Buffs alums in the NFL on both offense and defense.

But, one Buffs alum that made a splash this past week is Juwann Winfree. With the Green Bay Packers ravaged by COVID-19 issues prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Packers activated Winfree.

Both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were on the COVID list, and that gave Winfree—and others in Green Bay—a shot in the NFL, on primetime, against a loaded Cardinals team.

Winfree didn’t disappoint, either.

How about Juwann Winfree last night? (@OnlyOne_JW) After being elevated from the practice squad —he finished the game only behind Aaron Jones in both targets and catches. pic.twitter.com/ytAxXZUy19 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) October 29, 2021

That was Winfree’s first NFL catch after spending a couple of seasons in and out of practice squads. He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos as a 6th round pick in 2019.

Nonetheless, Winfree was given a golden opportunity and finished the game with four catches for 30 yards. After the victory against the Cardinals, Winfree was protected on the practice squad, a sign that he will stick around longer with Green Bay.

Packers Week 9 practice squad protections: OLB Tipa Galeai

DL R.J. McIntosh

K J.J. Molson

WR Juwann Winfree — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 2, 2021

Despite the Packers’ loaded roster, one area that is thin is the wide receiver position. After Adams and Lazard, it gets a bit messy on the depth chart. If Winfree can perform well and on a consistent basis, perhaps he can carve out a regular role on one of the best teams in the NFL.

Winfree’s story will be something to monitor this season, especially given his unorthodox path.