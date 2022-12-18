Juwan Johnson's best plays from 2-TD game Week 15
Watch New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson's best plays against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Dallas was on the verge of clinching back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in 15 years. Then another mistake, be it a bad decision or simply a bad bounce, reared its ugly head.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
The Cowboys had the game and a playoff berth right where they wanted it, until they didn't. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Dallas hopes for help.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.
Detroit Lions win for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets, keep NFL playoff hopes alive and well
Why Sunday Night Football this week matters for the 49ers.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh kept his timeouts in his pocket, and might have lost the game for his team.
Football's most dangerous running quarterback put on a dazzling display in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Jacksonville’s Rayshawn Jenkins’ interception return wins game
For at least one more week, the Steelers have kept their long streak alive of seasons without a losing record. Playing ball-control offense and very strong run defense, Pittsburgh was able to handle Carolina on Sunday for a 21-13 victory. The Steelers took full command of the game to start the third quarter. The club [more]
The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) defeated the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) in overtime 40-34 in a come-from-behind victory to keep their season alive.
The Eagles won a truly ugly football game on Sunday, barely knocking off the Bears 25-20 in windy Chicago to nab their 13th win of the season. By Adam Hermann