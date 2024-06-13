Juwan Johnson to undergo foot surgery, hoping for Week 1 return

This is a big disappointment for Juwan Johnson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed a previous report from NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill that the Saints tight end would need surgery on a lower leg injury, which Schefter clarified was a foot issue.

“The hope and belief for now is that he will be back for the start of the season,” Schefter said, which Underhill corroborated. The Saints are scheduled to open their 2024 season on Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers, so that Week 1 kickoff game is Johnson’s goal for a return.

It’s a tough break for him. Johnson dealt with a calf injury early in the 2023 season that sidelined him for four games. It took more time for him to establish a connection with Derek Carr, but he finished the season strong with 17 receptions, 216 yards, and three touchdown catches in his last four games. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off once he’s back on the field, but it’s looking like he’ll miss some time in training camp and preseason.

Johnson’s contract is up in 2025 after signing a two-year extension last summer so he needs to make the most of his opportunities when he has them. For now, though, his focus should fall on getting healthy and back in shape to help the team.

