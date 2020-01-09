Juwan Johnson would support Joe Moorhead as Oregon's Offensive Coordinator

Earlier this week, former Penn State offensive coordinator and Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead was rumored to be a leading candidate to be added to Cristobal's staff.

Now, he's in Eugene interviewing for the job.

The potential hiring seems like a home run hire on paper and a now recent grad Duck agrees.

Wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who transferred from Penn State to Oregon this past season and helped lead the Ducks to a Rose Bowl victory, tweeted he'd be in favor of the move.

I can dig it https://t.co/MgA32tn1o9 — Juwan Johnson (@Ju_heard_) January 9, 2020

As a former Nittany Lion, Johnson played for an offense coached by Moorhead so he has first hand experience. The result of Moorhead's last season was Johnson's best season of his college career: 54 receptions for 701 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't just Johnson that did well under Moorhead, but the entire Penn State offense. In his last year as offensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions ranked in the top 25 nationally in several statistics: points per game (41.1 points, 7th), total offense (460.3 yards, 17th), passing offense (290.2 yards, 23rd), third-down conversion percentage (48.0 percent, 5th) and yards per play (6.55, 17th). Moorhead capped off that season with a 35-28 Fiesta Bowl victory over #11 Washington and being named National Offensive Coordinator of the Year.

Although at Mississippi State, Moorhead's offense underwhelmed. They ranked No. 112 nationally in passing offense in 2018 and No. 110 this past season and did not exceed 240 passing yards in any single game this season. MSU finished 12th out of 14 teams in the SEC in passing offense.

