Juwan Johnson has a sour taste for USC

Oregon wide receiver Juwan Johnson is in the groove and it could get ugly for USC. The Penn State graduate transfer has unfinished business against the Trojans. In his redshirt season with then-No. 5 Penn State, USC hit a field goal as time expired to steal the victory in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in history.

"We have some history and I have a little sour taste in my mouth from the last time we played them," Johnson added. "You have to treat it like another game. If you try to hype up or dumb down a game, we are going to get beat like that."

Johnson is excited to face the Trojans again, this time wearing green and yellow on Saturday at 5 p.m. (PT) when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks face USC for the first time since 2016.

Coming off a clutch performance in Oregon's win over Washington State, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Johnson has been elevated to first-team offense and will have a more prominent role. His two massive catches on the Ducks' final drive set up the game-winning field goal. Perhaps even more impressive is his impact by doing the little things: he pancaked two defenders to lead the way for running back CJ Verdell's 89-yard touchdown.

"He needed to get his feet wet a little more so he could show everybody what's going on," fellow wide receiver Jaylon Redd said. "He's been waiting patiently. I feel like it's about to get real, real, real ugly out here right now."

Johnson is feeling confident, healthy and in the groove, just in time for a pivotal matchup at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. USC (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) is tied for first with Utah in the Pac-12 South division and the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) look to stay atop the North and on the path to the Pac-12 Title game.

It could be a preview of the Pac-12 Championship game. It definitely will be a test. Perhaps the hardest game remaining on Oregon's regular-season schedule, it's the kind of game players transfer for.

As Johnson grew up in in Glassboro, New Jersey, his childhood dream was to play for Oregon. From across the country he was in awe the Oregon brand, LaMichael James, Josh Huff and De'Anthony Thomas. Huff is his favorite Duck receiver, and Johnson followed Huff's career when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons.

All the uniforms, tradition and brother rivalries aside, Johnson has a chance to turn a sour taste very sweet.

