Juwan Johnson to miss a ‘good amount of time’ with a leg injury

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has missed both minicamp practices this week, and on Wednesday evening it was revealed Johnson is dealing with a lower leg injury that would lead him missing a good amount of time per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

The extent and specifics of Johnson’s injury remains unclear. Underhill added that he hadn’t heard whether this injury would sideline Johnson into the season. Johnson was last seen on the field by media on June 5 at organized team activities. This means this injury occurred somewhere in the last week, either at their final OTAs session on June 6, in the weight room, or somewhere else.

The Saints will work out tight end Sal Cannella of the UFL’s Arlington Renegades Thursday. It’s a sign New Orleans was aware of the situation, but their depth has worn down with veteran backups Michael Jacobson and Tommy Hudson also missing practice this week. Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, and Dallin Holker were the only tight ends available at Wednesday’s practice from start to finish.

Taysom Hill will continue to move around even if he lines up more at tight end due to this injury. Most notably, it opens the door for rookie Holker to make a statement. He’s impressed during the offseason, and this will give him a higher priority in the rotation. This is his opportunity to make a lasting impact heading into training camp.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire