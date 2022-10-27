Juwan Johnson (hamstring) added to updated Week 8 Saints injury report vs. Raiders
That’s ominous. The updated New Orleans Saints injury report dropped after Thursday’s practice session, identical to the previous injury report on Wednesday but for one addition: tight end Juwan Johnson, who was limited with a hamstring injury. Hopefully it isn’t a serious issue for Johnson, who has played more snaps on offense than anyone outside the offensive line, coming off his two touchdown receptions in last week’s loss.
The Saints will need everyone available to line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, so stay tuned for final word on Friday’s injury report. Here is the latest ahead of that Sunday kickoff (we’ll update with the Raiders injury report once it’s published Thursday evening):
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
S Johnathan Abram (illness)
DNP
WR Davante Adams (illness)
DNP
DE Tashawn Bower (illness)
DNP
LB Divine Deablo (back/ankle)
DNP
DE Clelin Ferrell (illness)
DNP
LB Jayon Brown (hamstring)
Limited
QB Derek Carr (back)
Limited
TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
Limited
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)
Limited
WR Mack Hollins (heel)
Limited
RB Josh Jacobs (foot)
Limited
WR Hunter Renfrow (hip)
Limited
WR D.J. Turner (hamstring)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
DNP
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
G Andrus Peat (chest)
Limited
Limited
WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
Limited
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
Limited
Limited
OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Full
Full
DE Payton Turner (chest)
Full
Full
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Full
Full
TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring)
N/A
Limited