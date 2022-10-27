Juwan Johnson (hamstring) added to updated Week 8 Saints injury report vs. Raiders

That’s ominous. The updated New Orleans Saints injury report dropped after Thursday’s practice session, identical to the previous injury report on Wednesday but for one addition: tight end Juwan Johnson, who was limited with a hamstring injury. Hopefully it isn’t a serious issue for Johnson, who has played more snaps on offense than anyone outside the offensive line, coming off his two touchdown receptions in last week’s loss.

The Saints will need everyone available to line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, so stay tuned for final word on Friday’s injury report. Here is the latest ahead of that Sunday kickoff (we’ll update with the Raiders injury report once it’s published Thursday evening):

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

S Johnathan Abram (illness)

DNP

WR Davante Adams (illness)

DNP

DE Tashawn Bower (illness)

DNP

LB Divine Deablo (back/ankle)

DNP

DE Clelin Ferrell (illness)

DNP

LB Jayon Brown (hamstring)

Limited

QB Derek Carr (back)

Limited

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

Limited

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

Limited

WR Mack Hollins (heel)

Limited

RB Josh Jacobs (foot)

Limited

WR Hunter Renfrow (hip)

Limited

WR D.J. Turner (hamstring)

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

DNP

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

G Andrus Peat (chest)

Limited

Limited

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

Limited

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

Limited

Limited

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Full

Full

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Full

Full

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Full

Full

TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring)

N/A

Limited

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

