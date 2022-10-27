Juwan Johnson (hamstring) added to updated Week 8 Saints injury report vs. Raiders

That’s ominous. The updated New Orleans Saints injury report dropped after Thursday’s practice session, identical to the previous injury report on Wednesday but for one addition: tight end Juwan Johnson, who was limited with a hamstring injury. Hopefully it isn’t a serious issue for Johnson, who has played more snaps on offense than anyone outside the offensive line, coming off his two touchdown receptions in last week’s loss.

The Saints will need everyone available to line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, so stay tuned for final word on Friday’s injury report. Here is the latest ahead of that Sunday kickoff (we’ll update with the Raiders injury report once it’s published Thursday evening):

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status S Johnathan Abram (illness) DNP WR Davante Adams (illness) DNP DE Tashawn Bower (illness) DNP LB Divine Deablo (back/ankle) DNP DE Clelin Ferrell (illness) DNP LB Jayon Brown (hamstring) Limited QB Derek Carr (back) Limited TE Darren Waller (hamstring) Limited OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) Limited WR Mack Hollins (heel) Limited RB Josh Jacobs (foot) Limited WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) Limited WR D.J. Turner (hamstring) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP DNP TE Adam Trautman (ankle) DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP G Andrus Peat (chest) Limited Limited WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle) Limited Limited CB Paulson Adebo (knee) Limited Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) Limited Limited OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip) Full Full DE Payton Turner (chest) Full Full QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Full Full TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring) N/A Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire