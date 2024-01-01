Juwan Johnson had a career game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson set a couple of career-high marks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 8 receptions set a single-game high after having 5 catches in multiple games, including twice this earlier year. Johnson’s 90 receiving yards were by far the most in his career and the most by any Saints receiver on the afternoon.

Johnson started the game hot, but it seemed like his day might be cut short after heading to the locker room with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury after catching a touchdown pass on the opening drive. That was New Orleans’ first opening drive touchdown of the season and Johnson’s third consecutive game with a touchdown.

He remained Derek Carr’s favorite target on the day after returning and didn’t skip a beat, making an acrobatic, tumbling reception on a big shot downfield. After the game, Johnson credited the move to his former Penn State teammate — and Buccaneers opponent — Chris Godwin when discussing it with WWL Radio’s Jeff Nowak. For Johnson to battle through injury and make so many plays speaks volumes about his grit and the trust the team has in his abilities.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire