Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau check in from ‘Tight End University’

NFL positional summits have begun trending in recent years, whether it’s Von Miller organizing workouts with pass rushers or offensive linemen gathering for seminars — or even tight ends mixing it up. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen have created what they’re calling “Tight End University” as an opportunity to gather tight ends from around the league, both young and old, so they can share information and work to develop their craft.

And the New Orleans Saints were well-represented this year with both of their top two tight ends making the trip. Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau hit it off quickly when Moreau signed with the Saints as a free agent this offseason, and the pair checked in on social media to share their experience so far from the Nashville event.

“Sweating crazy, nothing better with my guy,” Johnson grinned.

Moreau echoed his teammate’s sentiments, thumping himself on the chest and replying “Nothing better.”

How snaps are divided up between them promises to be one of the top subplots of the summer for New Orleans. Johnson led all skills position players in snaps played for the Saints last year, but Moreau was a favorite target of Derek Carr’s with the Raiders and brings an established connection. There’s certainly room for both of them in the lineup, and we’ll get a better idea which roles are envisioned for each player when the Saints regroup for training camp later this year. Hopefully they’re picking up some tricks of the trade at TEU.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire