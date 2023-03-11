Juwan Johnson’s agent announces 2-year extension with Saints

Appreciate you my brotha you the man! Ready to get it @Saints https://t.co/EIAdQcurGl — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) March 11, 2023

Now that’s what you want to see. New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is receiving a two-year contract extension, as announced by his agent AJ Vaynerchuk at Vayner Sports. Johnson broke out in a big way season as the Saints’ best red-zone scoring threat, catching seven touchdown passes.

Good for him to get this payday, though details on the contract are scarce. Johnson smarty signed a two-year deal that lines up with the number of guaranteed years in Derek Carr’s own deal — betting that the Saints’ new quarterback can help maximize his game just like he’s done with Las Vegas Raiders star pass-catching tight end Darren Waller the last few years. If all goes as planned, Johnson could impress for two seasons and then earn a massive payout in 2025.

More 2023 free agency!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire