Juwan Howard suspended through regular season for scuffle after Wisconsin game | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde react to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard’s actions after the team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday, and explain why they were not surprised with the discourse surrounding Howard’s job security.

DAN WETZEL: Obviously, we are talking about the most exciting thing to happen in the college basketball season so far, the postgame Juwan Howard, Gregg Guard, really Joe Krabbenhoft, Wisconsin assistant, in there too. Players fighting, everything going down, it was phenomenal as far as I'm concerned. Many people are saying it marred the game, many people are saying it is the end of civilization, many people are saying everything's ruined, we need to cancel handshake lines. There's disgust and disgrace being expressed. I am not that person.

PAT FORDE: No, we know you're not.

DAN WETZEL: Just a little scrum. No, I mean, there were fist thrown, it got out of hand. It should not happened, I'm joking. But I thought it was exciting, everyone's talking about the Wisconsin, Michigan game.

PAT FORDE: I was not watching it. Immediately got a text from somebody who said did Juwan Howard just get fired. I'm like, what are you talking about? And then I saw and I was like, oh, oh, wow. Yeah, that was a rather strong escalation of things. And I think you broke the news, Dan, on Tuesday night of what the-- or was it Monday? Monday night--

PAT FORDE: Sources say Juwan Howard gone rest of the regular season, right?

DAN WETZEL: He has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, five games. I knew he was not going to coach at home again. He will be able to coach the Big Ten Tournament unless there's some other incident or something else comes up.

PAT FORDE: Juwan Howard's lucky, he is lucky he is still has his job, and he's lucky he's going to be able to coach again this season. He's lucky that he's only going to miss five games because that's so far out of bounds for what a college basketball coach should be doing, or what I've really ever seen one do during a postgame handshake line.

But he has a sideline comportment problem this is a recurring theme with Juwan Howard. This took it to a different extreme, but this is also the guy that got thrown out of a game, his team was winning in the Big Ten Tournament last year against Maryland for going after Mark Turgeon, going across midcourt, his assistants all having to push him back to stop him from physically accosting Mark Turgeon.

Last year on February 4th, I was at the game when Michigan played Ohio State in Columbus and an Ohio State player got hurt, asked for a timeout. He got poked in the eye. Howard stormed all the way out to the center jump circle to complain about that. It's like, wait a minute. Why? The guy just got poked in the eye and you're all of a sudden going to turn this into that?

So Chris Holtmann went out to the center jumped circle, and they were yelling at each other. It eventually de-escalated from there, but that was the chance for something to get really crazy. Howard's been ejected from multiple games, he has-- I don't know whether it's multiple games. He's been ejected recently, he's gotten T's, he walked onto the court to grab a loose ball last week. It's like, some somebody remind him what his role is and where it's supposed to be, OK?

It's like he is he needs a little bit of work on what exactly is happening and what he can and can't do during a game. So I personally think that Juwan Howard is fortunate he still has his job and fortunate he's going to get to coach during the postseason here.

DAN WETZEL: It was a very weird-- so there's no excuse for Juwan Howard to be swinging. We don't know what Joe Krabbenhoft said.

PAT FORDE: We don't know. That is the missing piece in all of this. That's the missing piece.

DAN WETZEL: But still, you can't be swinging. And here's why he's lucky, this is how he's lucky. The players started throwing punches, that could have escalated beyond belief. Someone could have gotten injured, players are probably going to get suspended, we don't know. It's maybe already out or not. Your season, a lot of bad things could happen.