What Juwan Howard said after Michigan basketball’s win over Tennessee

It was a back-and-forth game in Indianapolis, as Michigan basketball took an early lead against the 3-seed and favorite Tennessee Volunteers before the Vols seemed to be in control midway through the second half.

However, as head coach Juwan Howard often says, basketball is a game of runs, and the maize and blue went on a run of their own while clamping down on the defensive side of the court.

Thanks to big games from Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, and others, the Wolverines beat UT, 76-68, in a stunning upset against the SEC Tournament champion and one of the hottest teams in the nation.

Addressing the game, his postgame celebration with Chris Webber and Ray Jackson, as well as consoling Kennedy Chandler after the game, Juwan Howard shared his thoughts with the media in the aftermath. Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

I just want to say I want to take my hats off to Coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee. It was a well-played, very competitive game, as you guys witnessed.

Quick turnaround. To try to prep for Tennessee is not easy. They have so much balance on the floor from shooting, length, rebounding, and also one of the best coaches in college basketball.

Really appreciate how our staff did a quick turnaround, all hands on deck, helped me with the prep. I admired how the players came out and competed start to finish after being down at halftime. Collectively it was a total team effort.

On consoling Kennedy Chandler after the game

Kennedy is an elite player, and he’s one of the best guards in the country. I got a chance to know Kenny back when my youngest son, Jett, and Kennedy played in AAU, and they won the LeBron James tournament in Ohio. So we had a relationship back then.

Just watching his growth, I’ve always been impressed. We recruited him, unfortunately, we wasn’t that lucky, but to see the output, the effort, the growth and being able to produce like that on the floor and how he led his team in a special way. I gave him words of encouragement. It shows his emotion, that he cares. As coaches, you appreciate that.

Story continues

The postgame celebration with Chris Webber and Ray Jackson

It was a beautiful moment to be here and to witness guys that I’ve been in the trenches with, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson, and then to see my big brother, Mark Hughes, a guy that helped recruit me to come here to the University of Michigan.

Mark told me back when I was in high school that my years at Michigan would be years that would mold me into a man; that if I continue to stay here and grow, I would have a lot of success and become a champion.

To see him out here supporting this team and taking time from their schedule, away from their families, it means a lot. I will never forget this day, and I appreciate all the support. They have behind the scenes been in my corner from day one.

Second-half zone defense

It definitely helped keep Kennedy Chandler as well as Zeigler out of the paint. Like I mentioned earlier, they’re very smart, crafty, fast guards that do a very good job of getting in the paint, making plays at the rim.

And give the bigs credit as well, they do a good job of sealing to keep our bigs on their back. But Moussa, Hunter, there were moments when they contested the rim, made some winning plays, whether it was a block shot or altered some shots. But Kenny is tough. One of the best guards we’ve faced all year.

Earlier adversity and heading to the Sweet 16

Starts at home with their parents. They have done an amazing job of raising some fine young men that trust, that believe in the leadership, whether it’s myself and the other staff. There has never been a moment where one of our guys have been one foot in and one foot out. They bought into the culture, trusted in the culture. And I always gave credit to the parents of doing an amazing job of raising fine young men.

Yes, that’s one of the things when I identify recruiting is character. Character is huge with me.

Stepping up in the NCAA Tournament (based on an Eli Brooks comment)

I always said Xavier Simpson was one of the best leaders to ever put on a Michigan uniform. But I also have to give that, 1A, 1B, to Eli Brooks. He’s everything when it comes to being a Michigan man, what he’s done on the floor, what he’s done off the floor, with his development, growing as a man, being able to adjust to different cultures, Coach Beilein and now myself.

We’ve been together for three years, and this young man earned the right to be a captain at the University of Michigan because the way I’ve seen him and his growth. It’s going to be tough to replace a guy like that. He’s irreplaceable.

And if he ever wants a job, wants to join my coaching staff, if he ever wanted to get into coaching, I would truly hire him because he’s a smart player, knows how to play. He has an infectious personality that people enjoy being around.

DeVante' Jones going out in the second half

I was told by my trainer at halftime that he couldn’t go in the second half, and that’s all I can tell you. With that, help is everything with us. It was hurtful to see that he couldn’t come back in the second half because this kid, he wanted to be a part of — been living for this moment, first time being in the NCAA Tournament.

But what he did in the first half was pretty impressive, too, not having practices, then coming out there and giving everything he could. But Frankie stepped up once again. And I recruited him; I know what he can do.

They’re different guards, but they both add something totally different that I feel puts a lot of pressure on our opponents.

Hunter Dickinson scoring 27 points

Well, he is so humble, talking to you guys, but sometimes you see him on the floor, you might think he’s arrogant. But he plays with a lot of emotion. One thing you didn’t say is Hunter works hard, man. He’s behind the scenes. He puts in the work.

And how I know, because individually him and I work together on player development, before practice, sometimes after practice, on off days, when we are allowed to, as coaches, to work with our guys.

So when you put in the work, you’re going to get good results. It’s no surprise to me how he’s been able to produce so far two years here at the University of Michigan. To come out and compete like the way he did today, I told him we were going to you on the inside. You’re the backbone of our team, and be ready. I also asked him to be greedy. And what does that mean? Be aggressive.

Thank you guys, appreciate it. Go Blue.

