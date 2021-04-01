Juwan Howard to Michigan basketball seniors: Invitation to return is open if they want it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The offseason just began, but Juwan Howard already has a message for every senior on the Michigan basketball team.

"Our senior class was amazing," Howard said Thursday afternoon. "We're truly going to miss them. I hope they remember that it was a free year, so if they choose they want to come back, the invitation is open."

Howard laughed, then said, "It was fun to coach them, man."

During a teleconference following his selection as the Associated Press' Coach of the Year, Howard elected not to delve into offseason topics — understandable, given his team's season ended Tuesday night against UCLA in the Elite Eight.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with guard Eli Brooks during the second half of the Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with guard Eli Brooks during the second half of the Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.

But his comments about the senior class suggest Howard could be doing some recruiting in the near future. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes in Division I winter sports.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Despite painful Elite Eight loss, Juwan Howard, Michigan just getting started

Michigan's 2020-21 roster, meanwhile, had five seniors: center Austin Davis, guard Eli Brooks, wing Isaiah Livers, point guard Mike Smith and wing Chaundee Brown.

Last Friday, Brooks told the Free Press that he was still contemplating his future.

"I've thought about it," Brooks said. "I talked to my parents. I think at the end of the year, I'm going to sit down and talk with the coaches and find out, talk through it with them, find out what the best fit is for me."

His father, James, told the Free Press on Thursday that Brooks has yet to make a decision.

[ Michigan exceeded all expectations despite disappointing ending to season ]

"He has his end-of-season banquet and all that stuff," James Brooks said. "He was just really focused on the season. I think he's going to take a little bit of time right here and reflect upon what the future holds. I'm sure it'll be out in a week or two."

U-M has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2021, which includes McDonald's All-Americans Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids Christian), Caleb Houstan (Montverde, Florida) and Moussa Diabate (Bradenton, Florida).

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball seniors welcome to use extra year of eligibility

Recommended Stories

  • Juwan Howard Named The Associated Press National Coach Of The Year

    The Associated Press announced this afternoon it had named Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard as its National Coach of the Year. The honor represents even more hardware for Howard this season, who had already been given the USBWA (United States Basketball Writers Association) Henry Iba Award, along with The Athletic's and Sporting News' National Coach of the Year accolades as well.

  • Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard: Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year

    In just his second season at the helm, Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard is the Associated Press College Basketball Coach of the Year.

  • Josh Ross' Decision To Return To U-M Centered Around 'Unfinished Business'

    Josh Ross identified a few youngsters who are impressing him in spring ball, beginning with Nikhai Hill-Green.

  • Miguel Cabrera, Matthew Boyd help Detroit Tigers top Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Opening Day

    Miguel Cabrera hit a 2-run homer in first inning, Matthew Boyd pitched shutout ball into sixth inning in Detroit Tigers' win over Cleveland Indians

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: The Senior Most Likely To Return

    Michigan is looking to the transfer portal for help, but the Wolverines might not need it after all.

  • Timbaland, Swizz Beatz on future of Verzuz: ‘Expect more greatness’

    Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are taking Verzuz to the next level. The superstar producers transformed their music platform from a socially distanced, livestreaming project to a multi-million dollar, high production brand that has signed partnerships with high-profile businesses like Apple Music and Peloton. Recently acquired by Triller Network, Verzuz remains focused on Black artists, according to Timbaland and Swizz, who spoke exclusively with theGrio.

  • Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL

    A trio of men's basketball players asked NCAA President Mark Emmert during a video call Thursday to abide by, and enforce, Title IX gender equity rules and to create a waiver that would let college athletes start earning money from use of their names, images and likenesses this year. Another player involved, Rutgers’ Geo Baker, said Emmert repeatedly referred to waiting for Congress to intervene and summed up the session this way: “What it really sounded like was that the NCAA doesn’t really want to be the first to make action.” In coordination with the National College Players Association, the athletes used a social media campaign — with the Twitter hashtag #NotNCAAProperty — during March Madness to protest rules that deny NIL rights and to put a spotlight on differences between the men's and women's basketball tournaments wrapping up this weekend in Indiana and Texas.

  • These are the players departing the Florida Gators mens’ basketball team

    Here are the five players departing the Florida Gators men's basketball team. G Tre Mann. G Ques Glover. G Noah Locke. F Osayi Osifo. C Omar Payne

  • Tigers cut Christin Stewart, make room for pitcher; Spencer Turnbull cleared from COVID-19

    The Detroit Tigers cut former first-round pick Christin Stewart from the 40-man roster to make room for veteran lefty Derek Holland.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers is AP women's player of the year

    Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.

  • Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business

    Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business.Why it matters: Pharmacies are at the forefront of the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetime, the vaccination rollout.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Then: The onset of the pandemic crushed sales as in-store customers and prescriptions slowed to a crawl. Now: Shots bring people into pharmacies, where they have to hang out during the 15-minute observation period — creating a big opportunity for sales.Driving the news: The Biden administration this week expanded the number of pharmacies eligible for vaccine supply from the government. (States can allocate doses, too.)Later this month, 40,000 of the nation's 57,000 pharmacies will be able to administer shots — up from 17,000. The backdrop: Pharmacies had been under pressure as competitors (like Amazon and other big-box retailers) strengthened their foothold. Walgreens expects to "increase traffic" as shots are administered in their stores, then "personalize" what they learn about those customers coming into the store, CEO Rosalind Brewer told analysts Wednesday.The company has upped expectations for how much money it will rake in this year, thanks in part to a more aggressive vaccination timeline — and higher government reimbursements for each shot (now $40 apiece, up from $28 for the first dose and $16 for the second dose — though it's not guaranteed).By the numbers: Pharmacies have more capacity for shots, if they get supply.CVS said today it has given more than 10 million vaccine doses across 44 states. The chain says it could administer up to 25 million shots per month.Walgreens has administered 8 million vaccines at stores, nursing homes and vaccination sites — with half in March alone.Rite Aid has given more than 1 million vaccines since the beginning of last month.Go deeper: Demand for vaccines is already waning in some parts of the countryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rusty Hardin says Tony Buzbee’s latest “excuse” for failing to go to law enforcement “is his lamest”

    Earlier this week, attorney Tony Buzbee cited potential biases of the Houston Police Department to support his sudden decision to not provide evidence of alleged sexual assaults involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to authorities. Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin has fired back in a new statement issued Thursday morning. “Since March 19, Mr. Tony Buzbee has [more]

  • Simple exercises that will give you quick results and get you fit in time for the summer, according to personal trainers

    Some exercises help build muscle and burn fat quickly, experts say. Cut back on cardio and target muscle groups with weight lifting.

  • Have $5,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Made

    Lately, the stock market has been on a wild ride, triggered by the rising yield curve and rotation of investors from growth stocks to value stocks. In case you are in search of such picks and have an extra $5,000 which is not needed to pay bills or for other contingencies, then Square (NYSE: SQ), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) may prove to be just the right picks for you. The company provides point-of-sale devices and solutions, capital, analytics, and other business services to merchants in exchange for a fee.

  • Two South Carolina basketball players plan to transfer

    South Carolina is losing a pair of reserves from its men's basketball team.

  • Analysis: Can Joe Biden recreate the U.S. economy he grew up with?

    Joe Biden will almost certainly be the last U.S. president born as a member of the "silent generation" demographic group who were children during World War Two, came of age in an economic boom that built middle class wealth, and cemented the role of the United States as the world's leading industrial power. Over the latter half of his life, Biden, 78, saw the share of national wealth going to that middle class fall and the gains from U.S. growth concentrate in a handful of regions.

  • Yankees lose 3-2 to the Blue Jays on Opening Day

    The Yankees squandered multiple chances to take the lead against the Blue Jays, and eventually fell in extras, 3-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.

  • Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

    It’s not easy to bury a team as good as USC, let alone in a half, no matter how easy Gonzaga made it look. Gonzaga’s defense dropped one of those like an anvil on No. 6 USC in Tuesday night’s Elite Eight contest. Michigan, the bracket’s other No. 1 seed in action, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey except No. 3, Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.

  • Everything You Need to Deep Clean Your Old Sneakers, According to TikTok’s Favorite Shoe Doctor

    Meet the father-daughter duo bringing filthy kicks back to life.

  • Watch UCLA students react to win over Michigan to advance to final four

    Watch UCLA students react to berth in NCAA Tournament final four.