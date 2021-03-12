Juwan Howard, Mark Turgeon had to be separated, resulting in ejection in Big Ten Tournament

Juwan Howard ejected after jawing with Mark Turgeon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Emotions are always high during March in college basketball. On Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, those emotions hit a boiling point between Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon.

At a media timeout in the second half, Howard was shouting in the direction of his players walking back to the Wolverine bench. His words also crossed in front of the Maryland huddle, catching the ear of Turgeon and some of the other players.

Eventually, all of Howard's attention was directed at the Terrapins, to which Turgeon began jawing back. Turgeon then made advances toward Howard and both coaches were then held back by assistants.

Here is the full sequence that led to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard being ejected during the last media timeout. pic.twitter.com/iN5H6ea6bc — Wes Brown (@W_Brown21) March 12, 2021

Darryl Morsell also ran toward the Michigan contingent later on, but was also held back by Maryland's support staff.

The officials were right in the middle of the action and ejected Howard while giving Turgeon a technical. Howard made sure to give Turgeon and the official an earful on his way out.

It was reported on Big Ten Network that someone said something Howard didn't like, which led to the escalation from the 48-year-old head coach. After the ejection, Michigan held on to win and advance to the Big Ten semifinals.