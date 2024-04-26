Nets hiring Juwan Howard as assistant coach on Jordi Fernandez's staff

Juwan Howard is joining the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff.

The former Michigan head coach has agreed to a deal to join Jordi Fernandez’s staff as an assistant, returning Howard to the NBA, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

Howard was fired in March after five seasons at the helm of his alma mater, Michigan, where he led the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight within his first three seasons before the program began to struggle – finishing 8-24 last season which resulted in his dismissal.

The 51-year-old previously worked as an assistant coach on Erik Spoelstra’s staff with the Miami Heat for six seasons following his 19-year NBA career.

Howard joins former Trail Blazers assistant Steve Hetzel as part of Fernandez’s staff. The Nets hired Fernandez earlier in the week, replacing interim head coach Kevin Ollie.