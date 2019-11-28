Juwan Howard has Michigan off to fast start as Wolverines upset North Carolina

Juwan Howard led Michigan to an upset of No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

One month into his career as head coach at his alma mater, it looks like hiring Juwan Howard wasn’t quite the gamble some thought it would be.

Michigan upset No. 6 North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, 73-64, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals in the Bahamas.

The Wolverines are now 6-0 to start the season, and will likely be ranked next week.

A 19-0 second-half run put Michigan up 60-36, and the Tar Heels just couldn’t close the gap.

Forward Eli Brooks led the way for Michigan with a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers. Three other players were in double digits: Isaiah Livers (12 points), David DeJulius (11) and Jon Teske (10).

Star UNC freshman point guard Cole Anthony had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Tar Heels, who suffered their first loss of the young season. After posting three straight double-doubles, standout freshman center Armando Bacot struggled with six points and six rebounds while shooting 3-of-10 from the field.

Michigan limited UNC to a 2-for-13 performance from 3-point distance.

Gonzaga and Oregon are meeting in the other semifinal, with the winner facing Michigan on Friday.

