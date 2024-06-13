Juventus Yet To Table Bid For Manchester United Star

Juventus are yet to table a bid with Manchester United for the signature of Mason Greenwood this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Greenwood has emerged as Juventus’ priority target for the summer transfer window as they push to provide a strong squad to new head coach Thiago Motta.

Manchester United are prepared to sell the forward and are hoping to bag somewhere around €50m from his sale.

Juventus have been in talks with Manchester United over a deal and there are suggestions that even a bid has been tabled.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus are yet to send an official offer to Manchester United for Greenwood.

The forward is still a top target for Juventus but claims of a big being made for the attacker are still premature.

Juventus are hoping to negotiate down the price while also looking to sell a few players to fund the move for Greenwood.