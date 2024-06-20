Juventus Yet To Go Beyond Enquiries For Manchester United Target

Juventus have not entered any concrete negotiations for the signature of Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Zirkzee’s potential move to the San Siro has stalled as AC Milan are reportedly refusing to pay the €15m agent commission Kia Joorabchian has demanded.

It has allowed Manchester United to try and steal a march on the Serie A giants in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

Manchester United are in advanced talks with the representatives of the Dutch forward with a view to taking him to England.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Zirkzee but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), they are not in any concrete talks to sign him.

The Serie A giants have taken note of AC Milan’s failure to complete a deal to sign him and share a good relationship with Joorabchian.

However, Juventus have not gone beyond holding exploratory talks over the possibility of signing Zirkzee this summer.

The Dutchman enjoyed playing under new Juventus coach Thiago Motta at Bologna but for the moment, the Turin giants are not actively trying to sign him.