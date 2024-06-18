Juventus worried McKennie could ruin Douglas Luiz deal

Juventus are increasingly pessimistic of getting Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa because Weston McKennie is no closer to agreeing terms with Aston Villa.

The deal had been effectively done last week for €20m cash plus the transfers of McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior, but hit a brick wall regarding the USMNT midfielder.

Now Sky Sport Italia report that Juve are getting worried the whole affair could be blown up by McKennie’s wage demands, as there has been no progress whatsoever.

It could prompt the two clubs to dig out another player they could use as part of the exchange instead.

Juventus seek McKennie alternatives

The reason McKennie and Iling-Junior are in this deal is that their contracts are due to expire in June 2025, so it really solves several problems at once for Juventus.

Aston Villa are in a hurry to get the transfer completed, as they risk falling foul of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (the Premier League version of Financial Fair Play).