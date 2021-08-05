Juventus women's team apologizes for extremely racist tweet

The Juventus women's team apologized after posting a racist image. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Juventus women's team is attempting to backtrack after putting out an extremely racist tweet Thursday.

The tweet — which featured a Juventus women's player making a slanted-eye gesture while wearing a field marker as a hat — was up for roughly 20 minutes before it was deleted.

How to lose your job as a social media manager in one post.



For 20 minutes the official Juventus Women's account had this post up. Awful. pic.twitter.com/eehjorYg1q — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 5, 2021

The team later issued an apology to those who "may have been offended." It also claimed the tweet did not have "any racial undertones."

We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) August 5, 2021

The tweet appeared to have no other purpose other than sharing the racist image. The tweet did not contain any information other than three emojis which were meant to repeat the offensive gesture in the photo.

The Juventus women's account has not addressed additional questions about the tweet since issuing its "apology" message.

More from Yahoo Sports: