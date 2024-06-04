Juventus Women to face Bayern Munich in prestigious friendly

Save the date: 20 August. On that day Juventus Women will face Bayern Munich in a friendly at 18:00 CEST, at a yet-to-be-defined location.

The German giants, who recently won the Bundesliga, will be playing our girls a few days before their German Super Cup clash with Wolfsburg.

“We are delighted to have this chance to lock horns with one of the best teams in Europe,” said Women’s Football Director Stefano Braghin. “It will be a prestigious friendly match and we would like to thank Bayern for their hospitality.

“Playing a team of that level will be an excellent opportunity to see how we measure up as well as a great learning experience for our girls. After our US tour, it offers us another big test to help prepare for the new season, when we can expect some testing challenges in Italy and in Europe.”

Make sure you put 20 August in the diary!