Juventus winger Kostic suffers injury during Serbia vs England

Juventus winger Filip Kostic was forced off the pitch in the first half of Serbia’s EURO 2024 debut against England due to an injury.

Filip Mladenović replaced Juventus and Serbia winger Kostic at minute 43 of Serbia’s EURO 2024 opener against England in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday evening.

The 31-year-old suffered a suspected muscle injury to his left thigh and will probably undergo medical tests in the coming hours.

Kostic provided four assists in 33 appearances across all competitions with Juventus in 2023-24 and his contract at the Allianz Stadium runs out in June 2026.

Juventus may listen to offers for the experienced winger in the summer transfer window after hiring Thiago Motta as their new head coach.

Kostic made his senior Serbia debut in 2015 and has three goals in 64 appearances with his national team.

His Juventus teammate Dusan Vlahovic also started against England. The Three Lions are 1-0 up at the break thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham.