Juventus want to sign both Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho this summer



Two unwanted wingers. Two hugely talented stars whose United futures have been shattered by off-pitch issues rather than match performances. Two players for whom United reportedly want around £40 million in transfer fees.

Both wanted by Juventus.

It has been five years since the Old Lady lifted the Scudetto and this summer an overhaul is being orchestrated. Max Allegri was sacked after losing his head during a Coppa Italia match. Former Bologna coach Thiago Motta has replaced him and will be switching from a 3-5-2 with a 4-2-3-1. For this, Juve need wingers.

Reports have been circulating for the last fortnight that Motta has made United’s Mason Greenwood his top priority of the summer.

Claims of a €40 million bid were quickly dismissed, but there is clear interest. Greenwood is apparently keen and it is now just a case of selling players to raise funds for the purchase.

But wait a minute. Greenwood is not the only talented winger United are desperate to offload. What about Jadon Sancho? Why settle for one United winger when you can have two?

“Sancho is considered one of the greatest phenomena of his generation, he knows how to dribble, assist and score,” Gazzetta dello Sport notes.

“He can play both on the right and on the left. In terms of reliability there are no doubts, which is why [Juventus sporting director] Giuntoli [is pursuing] a loan deal.

“Bringing him to Continassa on a temporary basis and with the salary paid by United, even if only in part, would be a great coup, but it is not a very simple operation.”

It is “not simple” because United would prefer an outright sale. Juventus are aware of this and positioning themselves ready to take Sancho on loan should United fail to find a buyer.

It is not the first time the Bianconeri have attempted to loan Sancho. The player had agreed to a switch in January, which “was practically done”.

“Sancho had said yes to the temporary transfer to Juventus, the club ditto, but everything ran aground at the last minute due to the missed ok from Massimiliano Allegri, not willing to change formation in the middle of the season,” Gazzetta explain.

“At that moment his Juventus side was going well … and the coach did not want to take a player who could have upset the balance, forcing him to switch to the trident. So nothing happened.”

It would certainly be quite some coup if Juventus were to start 2024/25 with Sancho on the left wing and Greenwood on the right. With both stars playing to their full potential, Juventus might finally have the firepower to regain their Serie A supremacy, while United fans are left lamenting the two that got away.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

