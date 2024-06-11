Juventus want to sign Arsenal star after manager’s request, Gunners ask for £17m

Juventus want to sign Arsenal star after manager’s request, Gunners ask for £17m

Incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta has specifically asked his new club to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia for €20 million (£17m) in January 2023 and he has since made 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has not been guaranteed a starting role under manager Mikel Arteta, and it was recently reported that he wants to return to Serie A.

Motta has reportedly made a specific request to Juventus to sign Kiwior, who he previously managed for one season at Spezia.

The Gunners are willing to part ways with Kiwior for £17m. The Bianconeri consider the fee excessive and believe Arsenal may lower their price towards the transfer deadline.

Kiwior would reunite with Motta at Juventus

The Pole is primarily a central defender by trade, but he has made over 60 percent of his appearances at left-back for the Gunners.

It was a similar case at Spezia. Motta brought him to the Italian club in August 2021 and played him as a holding midfielder in most games.

Kiwior can comfortably play in several positions and this could be a prime reason behind Motta’s desire to reunite with him.

However, Arsenal should not let him go cheaply. They must hold out for their asking price and only sanction his sale if a replacement is found.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato was touted as a potential successor for Kiwior in defence, but the Dutch sensation appears determined to stay for another season.

Unless the club land a suitable successor, they should not contemplate his exit.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com/